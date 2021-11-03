Force Motors introduces free roadside assistance for Gurkha owners

Force Motors on Wednesday has announced that it has introduced free roadside assistance for all its Gurkha SUV owners. The auto manufacturer claims that the Ford Gurkha SUV owners will be provided roadside assistance through more than 6,200 partners, and the facility will be available round the clock.

The roadside assistance program will include facilities such as repair on spots, towing the vehicle etc. The on-spot repairing will cover onside minor repairs, battery jump-start, tyre problems, locked vehicle or lost keys and fuel delivery.

The towing coverage will be offered to all the registered Force Gurkha SUV owners. Other services under the program will include phone assistance, taxi assistance, legal assistance, medical assistance, SMS alerts etc. Some of these services will be available only for the registered Force Gurkha owners.

Force Motors had launched the new generation Gurkha SUV earlier in September this year at a starting price of ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV competes with Mahindra Thar, another true-blue off-roader in the Indian market.

The 2021 Force Gurkha comes with design inspiration from the Mercedes G-Wagen. The new generation model has received several upgrades compared to its preceding model. It comes with a new front grille, flanked by circular bi-LED headlamps and LED DRLs which sit above the new set of fog lamps. It also gets new 16-inch alloy wheels and a functional snorkel. At the rear, Gurkha gets a new set of taillights as well as a ladder to access the roof-mounted luggage carrier.