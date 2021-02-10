Audi e-tron GT may have the claimed performance but it surely has the looks to potentially become one of the most sought-after electric vehicles in the world. Showcased globally at an event held in Germany on Tuesday, the production version of e-tron GT makes several bold promises and is a brazen announcement by Audi that it is here in the electric race to throw caution to the wind.

The Audi e-tron GT is the most ambitious, most capable electric vehicle ever made by the Germany luxury brand which also offers e-tron and e-tron Sportback in several markets around the world. But it is the e-tron Gran Turismo that could be the force behind the challenge to the might of Tesla.

(Check out more pics of Audi e-tron GT here)

Here are five of several highlights of the Audi e-tron GT:

e-tron GT will be offered in regular and RS versions. The former has 470 hp of peak power while the RS version offers 590 hp. Both versions get an Overboost mode which spikes the figures to 522 hp and 637 hp, respectively.

Audi e-tron fires to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds. The RS version, quite obviously, is even quicker at 3.3 seconds.

At the heart of Audi e-tron GT is a 93kWh battery pack which uses 800-volt technology. The car maker claims that it can go around 480 kms without needing a recharge.

The EV weighs around 2300 kilos and has been co-developed by Audi and Porsche, both part of Volkswagen group of companies. As such, the e-tron GT and Taycan from Porsche have the same chassis and J1 EV battery platform.

The car looks stunning from outside courtesy a typically low-slung profile that underlines its performance sedan credentials. It sits on 20-inch alloy wheels - 21-inch wheels on the RS version, has a large indentation on the hood, has a signature pattern panel instead of a grille, among other design elements.