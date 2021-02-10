In pics: Audi unveils its high performance e-tron GT electric sedan 6 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 09:59 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Audi e-tron GT weighs around 5,100 pounds or 2300 kilos.However, it can sprint to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and 3.3 seconds in the RS version. 1/6Audi has taken the wraps off of its e-tron GT which promises to take performance levels up by several notches. At a price tag of around 99,800 euros, it may be a drive option for only a handful. 2/6The EV has been given an enhanced aerodynamic profile and it has a drag coefficient of just 0.24. It will be offered in European markets in spring this year. 3/6The cabin of the e-tron gets a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster which is paired with a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Nappa leather does come as an optional upgrade and so does a Head-Up Display (HUD) unit. 4/6The Audi e-tron GT is the most powerful EV that the car maker has ever made with 470 hp of peak power. For the RS version, this figure jumps to 590 hp. There is a total of 630 Nm of torque for the taking and an additional 10 Nm in overboost mode. The RS version, on the other hand, has 830 Nm of torque. 5/6There is a 93kWh battery pack at the core of the Audi e-tron GT. It uses 800-volt technology. Audi claims that it is ensured that the driver not only manages to extract the best-possible performance but can also recharge the vehicle quicker. 6/6Five minutes of using a fast-charger will increase range to 100 kms while a standard 11 kW AC unit can power the car's battery overnight.The e-tron GT will be able to go for 487 kms without the need to be plugged in.