Ferrari Vision GT concept promises something big, debuting on November 27

Ferrari has teased the Vision GT concept ahead of its debut on November 27 at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final. The upcoming Ferrari Vision GT concept will come as the latest in a long line of concept cars created for the Gran Turismo game series. While the details of the Ferrari concept car are scarce at this moment, the Italian supercar marquee has hinted something big is coming and released a short teaser video showing the car under a molten cover.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 09:15 AM
Also Read : This electric hypercar has set new record for speed

The test video has shown the front end of the concept featuring sleek LED lighting units that are positioned on either side of a brand's prancing horse logo. Honestly, there isn't much to see about the car in the teaser video. However, expect Ferrari to reveal a few more teasers before the final unveiling.

The Ferrari Vision GT concept car has been created for the Gran Turismo 7. It will join the rivals such as Lamborghini Lambo V12, Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV or Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster, Porsche Vision Gran Turismo or Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder and Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo. Previous versions of the Gran Turismo game witnessed exciting concept cars from automakers such as Audi, BMW, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Chevrolet, McLaren, Volkswagen, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, among others.

Gran Turismo producer Kazunori Yamauchi recently teased an update on Twitter, claiming that the upcoming Ferrari Vision GT will celebrate Gran Turismo's 25th anniversary. He also hinted that the event should include at least three vehicles, which would be Nissan Silvia S14 Aero, Ford Sierra RS Cosworth and the BMW M2. The producer teased three cars in an image in his tweet.

The GT7 game is slated to see stiff competition from 2023 when the next title in the Forza Motorsport franchise lands. With several leading carmakers developing some stunning concept cars, it is expected to promise a more realistic experience as the physics stimulation of the game has been claimed to have improved by 48 times. The players will see weather and time changes in all the tracks, a more sophisticated car damage system, and the implementation of fuel and tyre management.

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 09:15 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari motorsport sportscar
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

