This electric hypercar has set new record for speed

Published Nov 22, 2022

Pininfarina Battista pure-electric hyper GT has given a record-breaking performance in Dubai  

The electric hypercar sprinted to 100 kmph from zero in just 1.79 seconds 

As per Pininfarina, the figures are official

This fully-electric hypercar is the most powerful Italian car ever made

It can generate a power output of 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque  

The electric vehicle comes with a 120 kWh battery pack

The battery comes in a T shape and has been mounted low for better weight management

Pininfarina has planned to produce 150 units of this electric hypercar

Each unit is hand built and take around 1,250 hours to complete 

The cost of each unit of the Battista EV is 2.2 million euros
