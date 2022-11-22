This electric hypercar has set new record for speed

Pininfarina Battista pure-electric hyper GT has given a record-breaking performance in Dubai
The electric hypercar sprinted to 100 kmph from zero in just 1.79 seconds
As per Pininfarina, the figures are official
This fully-electric hypercar is the most powerful Italian car ever made
It can generate a power output of 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque
The electric vehicle comes with a 120 kWh battery pack
The battery comes in a T shape and has been mounted low for better weight management
Pininfarina has planned to produce 150 units of this electric hypercar
Each unit is hand built and take around 1,250 hours to complete
The cost of each unit of the Battista EV is 2.2 million euros