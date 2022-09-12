HT Auto
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Ferrari Purosangue super-SUV will compete with rivals like Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 11:57 AM
Ferrari Pursosangue is all set to be uncovered on September 13. The spiritual super SUV successor of the Ferrari FF and GTC4Lusso was first announced back in 2018, and its arrival was promised before the end of 2022. At the time, the company said versions with a purely internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain would be available. It is slated to go on sale in 2023.

Ferrari has teased the upcoming performance SUV several times through multiple taser images and videos. It has also teased the exhaust note of the car's engine. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante, Aston Martin DBX, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Bentley Bentayga.

Here are the key details of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV, which have been revealed so far.

Spiritual successor to FF, GTC4Lusso

Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes with. design that appears to have succeeded the Ferrari FF and Ferrari GTC4Lusso. The Ferrari Purosangue doesn't come as a typical boxy SUV but carries more of a coupe-like look.

An aggressive front fascia

Ferrari Purosangue comes with an aggressive-looking front fascia with sharp headlamps that sport LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights. The hood is heavily sculpted and has curved elements that lead to the base of the A-pillar.

New V12 engine

Ferrari Purosangue comes with an all-new V12 engine onboard as the power source. The teaser audio that revealed the exhaust now of this engine confirmed that it makes an impressive sound. However, the specifications of the engine are yet to be disclosed by the Italian supercar marquee.

Exclusively limited production

Ferrari aims to keep the production of the Purosangue SUV exclusively limited. The automaker aims to keep its production limited to less than 20 per cent of the brand's total annual deliveries. This means only one in every five cars will be Purosangue SUVs. Also, Ferrari Purosangue comes as the first mass-produced Ferrari with a five-door layout.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 11:57 AM IST
