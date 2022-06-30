HT Auto
Ferrari mulling hydrogen fuel cell for future car, likely to launch by 2030

Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 04:51 PM
Ferrari plans to launch its first electric car in 2025.
Italian supercar brand Ferrari is mulling the plan to launch a hydrogen fuel cell-powered model in its bid to shift to the electric powertrain technology, reports Reuters. Hydrogen fuel cell technology has been already in use but in small numbers by Japanese automakers and even BMW as well. Pininfarina and Viritech too are working on similar technology. This is considered a true zero-emission powertrain technology if the hydrogen used is carbon neutral.

The report claims that a new production line focused on electric vehicles should help lift annual production at Ferrari's plant in Maranello, Italy, by more than 35 per cent to over 15,000 cars by 2025 as compared to 11,155 units in 2021. This means it will make 65 cars per day versus 46 currently, in an attempt to achieve higher profit margins in the process.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna reportedly said that the automaker is working with four partners in Europe and Asia on battery components to research for the next generation of high-energy-density solid-state batteries, which will be lighter than current battery cells. However, hydrogen fuel cell cars require infrastructure for producing green hydrogen using renewable energy and fuelling stations, which are unlikely to be in place until the 2030s. In that case, even if Ferrari introduces a hydrogen fuel cell-powered car, it is likely to come at the end of this decade, not before that.

The automaker is exploring alternative powertrain solutions that would retain similar performance as the current fossil fuel-guzzling internal combustion engines, but won't emit pollutants into the environment. At an investor meeting this month, Ferrari has promised a new era with the first fully electric car from the brand to hit the market in 2025. However, it also revealed that before shifting to fully electric it will continue to focus on combustion engines. The auto company has not provided any clear roadmap to electrification as well, like other rival brands.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 04:46 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari supercar sportscar luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
