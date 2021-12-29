Ferrari 512 TR slams into Andorra shopping centre with octogenarian behind wheel

The Italian exotic high-performance car was running north past the shopping centre when it hit a road barrier, careening across multiple lanes and finally slammed into the shopping centre through a large window. The report said that high speed was probably the reason behind the crash.

While the three-person injured due to the crash had a minor injury, the car itself suffered extensive damage. The front profile of the bright red coloured Ferrari 512 TR took the brunt of the impact and the bumper of the car has been completely torn off. The hood too has been mangled due to the severe impact. The underbody too has received significant damage due to the crash.

Ferrari 512 TR was introduced by the Italian iconic sports car marquee back in 1991. It arrived as an updated version of the iconic Testarossa. Only 2,200 units of the Ferrari 512 TR were built. The car gets power from a 4.9-litre flat 12 engine that is good to churn out 422 hp of peak power and 491 Nm of torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in around 4.8 seconds.