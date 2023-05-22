HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ferrari 296 Gts Supercar Introduced In Delhi, Runs At 330 Kmph

Ferrari 296 GTS supercar introduced in Delhi, runs at 330 kmph

Ferrari 296 GTS, based on the mid-rear-engine two-seater Spider concept, has been introduced in Delhi by Select cars, the official Ferrari importer in the national capital. The plug-in hybrid model is priced at 6.24 crore. The supercar gets a new engine type that flanks the marque's 8- and 12-cylinder power units - a new 663 cv 120° V6 coupled with an electric motor that is capable of churning out 122 kW (167 cv).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2023, 12:11 PM
Ferrari 296 GTS
Ferrari 296 GTS

This marks the first time a six-cylinder engine will be installed on a Ferrai road car which delivers 830 cv total power output with an unparalleled performance and an innovative soundtrack. The name of the supercar is a combination of its total displacement (2.992 l) and a number of cylinders with the GTS acronym.

The 296 GTS' plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system delivers a 25km range in an all-electric eDrive mode. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while going to 200 kmph will take a total of 7.6 seconds. The supercar runs at a top speed of 330 kmph. Transmission duties are performed by 8-speed F1 DCT gearbox.

The convertible sibling of the hardtop Ferrari 296 GTB is almost similar to the latter and only gets a minimal and subtle styling revisions to accommodate the opening roof. It takes just 14 seconds to open or close the roof at speeds of up to 45kph, splitting into two sections that fold over the front of the engine.

First Published Date: 22 May 2023, 12:11 PM IST
