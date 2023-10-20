Ferrari 296 Challenge track-only monster unveiled with 690 bhp

Ferrari has unveiled a new track-only version of the 296. It is called the 296 Challenge and will make its first public appearance at the Mugello Circuit between October 24 and 30. The 296 Challenge will replace the 488 Challenge Evo in the Ferrari Challenge's 2024 season. The 296 Challenge comes with several mechanical and cosmetic upgrades when compared to the standard 296.

If you are unfamiliar with the Ferrari Challenge, it is a motorsport championship created in 1993 for the owners of the 348 Challenge who wanted to race their cars. However, as time passed by cars were updated and the 296 is the the ninth model in the history of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli.

The specifications of the 296 Challenge are very close to the 296 GT3. However, the track-only sportcar is derived from the 296 GTB. However, the Challenge version comes with an aero package that provides more than 870 kg of downforce at 250 km/h with the spoiler at its maximum angle of attack.

The car sees the debut of ABS EVO Track, a specific adaptation of the innovative system introduced for the first time on the 296 GTB. With the addition of new CCM-R PLUS brake discs, both braking performance and consistency are improved. Pirelli specifically developed 19-inch tyres that have also made a substantial contribution to the car’s handling and performance.

Watch: Ferrari 296 GTB review: Red demon with hybrid horns

Powering the 296 Challenge is a 2992 cc, 120-degree V6 that is twin-turbocharged. One major change that Ferrari has made is to remove the hybrid technology just like they did on the 296 GT3. So, the engine now puts out 690 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 740 Nm. The engine is mid-mounted to provide optimum balance and improve handling. When compared, the 488 Challenge used a V8 engine.

