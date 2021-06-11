'Faster than Porsche, safer than Volvo' Tesla Model S Plaid debuts in US

Tesla Model S Plaid, projected as the fastest car in the world, has been launched officially in US during an event held a short while back at the electric vehicle manufacturer's Fremont facility in California. Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself drove in the new electric car, the performance version of the Model S sedan, on stage before hosting the event in his inimical style.

Tesla Model S Plaid has been launched at a price of 129,990 dollars (roughly converted to almost ₹95 lakh). The earlier price of 119,990 dollars was hiked by Tesla just 24 hours before the event, along with price hikes for some of its other models too.