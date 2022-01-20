HT Auto
Custom Honda E with motorsport-inspired body kit looks mean

Honda E is based on the Urban Ev concept that was unveiled in 2017.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 11:45 AM
The customised Honda E comes with several accessories fitted to the car. (Image: Instagram/Innovate Composites)
The customised Honda E comes with several accessories fitted to the car. (Image: Instagram/Innovate Composites)

A particular Honda E electric hatchback has received heavy customisation through a motorsport-inspired body kit. The retro-looking electric car gets a wide range of customisation across the exterior in order to become muscular and sportier. With its visual appearance, the custom Honda E looks ready for the track.

(Also Read: In EV push, Honda joins hands with US-based company to develop batteries)

The customisation kits for the Honda E include a revised front fascia with a rectangular opening at the centre, canards on each corner, flared fenders, larger and sporty looking six-spoke alloy wheels. The wider wheel arches at the back balance the look from the front.

The wheels come painted in white matching with the body. The rear profile gets a large roof spoiler adding aerodynamic efficiency and sportiness to the small car. A diffuser is there attached underneath the rear bumper.

Innovate Composites, the customisation studio that has modified this Honda E aims to build a limited number of this model. The custom Honda E reminds of the Honda City Turbo one-make racing series from Japan in the 1980s.

Honda E is based on the Urban Ev concept that was showcased to the world in 2017. The production version was unveiled in 2019 and it has been selling in European and Japanese markets since 2020. Unlike the three-door Urban EV hatchback concept, the production model comes as a five-door hatchback.

The Honda E gets its design inspiration from the first-generation Honda Civic. Speaking about its powertrain, the EV gets an MCF5 electric motor that is paired with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric powertrain is capable of churning out 152 hp of power and 315 Nm of torque. Also, the Ev is capable of running 220 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars Honda E electric cars electric vehicles electric mobility ev
