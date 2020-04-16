Hyundai Motor India has launched the Grand i10 Nios CNG at ₹6.62 lakh* for the 'Magna' trim and ₹7.16 lakh* for the 'Sportz' trim.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG sources its power from a bi-fuel (petrol + CNG) version of the regular 1.2-litre Kappa naturally aspirated engine.

On CNG, the engine churns out 69 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 9.7 kg.m (95.12 Nm) of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine doesn't feature an AMT option.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG is available in two trims - Magna and Sportz. The former comes with features such as wheel covers, 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, USB port and iblue app support, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering wheel mounted audio controls, power windows, and height-adjustable driver seat.

The higher placed Sportz trim comes loaded with automatic climate control, 14-inch gunmetal finish alloy wheels, 5-inch digital speedometer with MID, shark fin antenna, and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition.

In terms of safety, features such as central locking, rear parking sensors, dimmable IRVM, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, front SBR, impact sensing auto door unlock and speed sensing auto door lock, are all part of the standard kit. While the higher Sportz variant comes with additional safety features such projector fog lamps at the front, rear camera as well as rear defogger.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG comes with a 60 litres CNG tank, while its fuel (petrol) capacity stands at 37 litres. The company hasn't officially revealed the fuel economy rating of the CNG powered i10 Nios yet.

*ex-showroom, Delhi