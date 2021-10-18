Clean India: Jeep India aims to reduce 1,500 kg of plastic waste in Ladakh

Clean India: Jeep India aims to reduce 1,500 kg of plastic waste in Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 02:26 PM IST
Jeep aims to promote responsible adventure under its CSR project Mission One Earth.
Jeep India on Monday has announced that it plans to reduce 1,500 kg of plastic waste from the Ladakh region of the Himalayas as part of its Mission One Earth CSR project that promotes responsible adventure. The iconic automaker has claimed that it will bring together the Jeep consumers and community for this project.
