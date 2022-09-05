HT Auto
City to Amaze: Honda Cars offer discount ahead of festive season

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to 27,496 on some of its select models for September. The monthly offer includes the likes of its flagship models like Honda City and Honda Amaze sedans besides others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 14:14 PM
Honda City (top) is among the Honda Cars models to get maximum benefit in September. Honda Amaze (bottom) also gets significant discount ahead of festive season.

Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its models ahead of the festive season. Applicable till the end of this month, the Japanese carmaker is offering discounts of up to nearly 27,500 on select cars among its existing lineup. The Honda cars offered at a discounted rate in September include the likes of City fifth generation and the fourth generation mid-size sedans, Amaze sub-compact sedan, Jazz hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. Honda continues to keep the hybrid City e:HEV sedan out of the list.

Honda City (Fifth Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to 27,496 on its fifth generation City mid-size sedan. The benefits, which remain largely the same as August, offer a cash discount of up to 5,000 and an exchange offer of up to 5,000. There is also added benefits of loyalty bonus worth 5,000 and free-of-cost (FOC) accessories worth up to 5,496. Honda City buyers can also avail corporate discount of 5,000 on the fifth-generation model.

Honda WR-V

The sub-compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker also gets handsome benefits in September. Honda WR-V is available with benefits worth 27,000 till the end of this month. The benefits include car exchange discount of up to 10,000 besides corporate discount worth 5,000 and a loyalty bonus of equal amount. Honda is also offering exchange bonus on WR-V worth 7,000 for customers looking to but a new one.

Honda Jazz

Honda's sole hatchback is also being offered with heavy discounts worth 25,000. This includes benefit of 10,000 on car exchange along with a bonus of 7,000. There is also customer loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth 5,000 and 3,000 respectively.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is being offered with up to 8,000 in September. The benefits include loyalty bonus worth 5,000 and corporate discount of 3,000.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

The older version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with customer loyalty bonus of 5,000.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 14:14 PM IST
TAGS: City Amaze Honda City Honda Amaze Honda Cars Jazz WR-V Honda Jazz Honda WR-V
