City to Amaze and Civic, festive offers worth up to 2.5 lakh on Honda cars

Honda is going all out to woo prospective buyers and has rolled out offers on all its cars in its India product portfolio to make the most of the festive period. The car maker has a several updated products launched earlier this year and aims to build momentum, especially after what have been challenging first several months of 2020 for the auto sector at large.

Within the ambit of its 'The Great Honda Fest' the company has rolled out offers on Amaze, fifth-generation City, Jazz, WR-V and Civic. Apart from tying up with several banks and financial institutions to assist customers with on-road financing and the promise of low EMIs, Honda is also offering cash discounts, extended warranty and Honda Care Maintenance program.

These combine to have different offer values for Honda's different products in the Indian market.

Those interested in Amaze can avail offers up to ₹47,000 while fifth-generation City has offers worth ₹30,000. The Jazz and WR-V carry offers worth ₹40,000 while Civic gets offers worth up to ₹2.5 lakh.

There are also additional benefits for existing Honda customers which include loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits.

Honda, much like most other car makers, believes that a preference for personal mobility in Covid times, along with demand in festive period, will bolster its prospects. "During the COVID health crisis, when there is an enhanced need for personal mobility, I am sure our customers will find these benefits appealing and it will propel demand for new cars," says Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.

Honda also recently launched a special edition Amaze at a starting price of ₹7 lakh. It comes based on the S grade in MT and CVT version of both petrol and diesel models. (Read full report here)

Prospective customers can choose to avail offers at any of Honda's dealerships in the country or can even log online to the company's digital retail channel. Honda says it has simplified the process of booking and purchasing a vehicle through its 'Honda from Home' platform.