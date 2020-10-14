Special Edition of Honda Amaze launched in India starting from 7.00 lakh

Special Edition of Honda Amaze launched in India starting from ₹7.00 lakh2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 01:06 PM IST
- The new Honda Amaze Special Edition comes based on the S grade in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel models.
Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the 'Special Edition' of its family sedan Amaze to kick-start the upcoming festive season. The new Amaze Special Edition packs a number of new and exciting features, and comes based on the S grade in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel models.
Pricing of the Amaze Special Edition starts from ₹7.00 lakh for the Petrol Manual trim and extends up to ₹9.10 lakh for the Diesel CVT trim. Both prices are ex-Showroom, Delhi.
Full price list of Honda Amaze Special Edition:
-Special Edition Petrol Manual - ₹7,00,000
-Special Edition Petrol CVT - ₹7,90,000
-Special Edition Diesel Manual - ₹8,30,000
-Special Edition Diesel CVT - ₹9,10,000
Some of the key highlights of the new Amaze Special Edition includes Digipad 2.0 – 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system, sleek and striking body graphics, special seat covers, ergonomically positioned sliding armrest and 'Special Edition' logo and badging.
Carmakers launch a number of special edition models to attract a larger footfall around the festive season which is considered very auspicious to buy a new vehicle in India. “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers." said, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.