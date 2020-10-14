Special Edition of Honda Amaze launched in India starting from 7.00 lakh

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the 'Special Edition' of its family sedan Amaze to kick-start the upcoming festive season. The new Amaze Special Edition packs a number of new and exciting features, and comes based on the S grade in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel models.

Pricing of the Amaze Special Edition starts from ₹7.00 lakh for the Petrol Manual trim and extends up to ₹9.10 lakh for the Diesel CVT trim. Both prices are ex-Showroom, Delhi.

(Also Read: Honda expands online car buying platform, promises 6-step process for new drive)

Full price list of Honda Amaze Special Edition:

-Special Edition Petrol Manual - ₹7,00,000

-Special Edition Petrol CVT - ₹7,90,000

-Special Edition Diesel Manual - ₹8,30,000

-Special Edition Diesel CVT - ₹9,10,000

Some of the key highlights of the new Amaze Special Edition includes Digipad 2.0 – 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system, sleek and striking body graphics, special seat covers, ergonomically positioned sliding armrest and 'Special Edition' logo and badging.

Cabin of Honda Amaze Special Edition pictured.

(Also Read: 2021 Honda Accord showcased to fend off challenge mounted by SUVs)

Carmakers launch a number of special edition models to attract a larger footfall around the festive season which is considered very auspicious to buy a new vehicle in India. “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers." said, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.