Citroen has opened bookings for its flagship C5 Aircross SUV in India on Monday, at an amount of ₹50,000. The Citroen C5 Aircross can be booked at the French automaker’s La Maisaon dealerships or via the Citroen India website as well.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in two different variant options – Feel and Shine, with the latter being the top-end one.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is the automaker’s first model introduced in 2021. The SUV is available in a choice of seven exterior paint shades including three single-tone options and four dual-tone ones. The exterior colour options include Pearl White in single and dual-tone, Cumulus Grey in single and dual-tone, Tijuca Blue in single and dual-tone, and Perla Nera Black. The white-coloured French SUV also gets orange coloured accents on the exterior, with the others featuring silver accents.

The Citroen C5 Aircross’ standard kit includes auto wipers and headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, 6 airbags, ESC, traction control, etc. The Shine variant gets LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof as additional features.

Citroen India is offering a complimentary maintenance package to the customers booking the Aircross between 1st-6th March. The SUV gets a 5 year or 50,000 km maintenance package, with owners required to take delivery of the car by 30th June. The free maintenance under this package will include the replacement of parts specified in the servicing schedule of the vehicle, but will not cover services like wheel alignment and balancing.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in India with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 177 hp or power and 400 Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard for the SUV, with Citroen claiming an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.6 kmpl. The SUV comes with a standard 3-year/1 lakh km warranty, along with roadside assistance.