Citroen India has announced that it will launch its maiden C5 Aircross SUV in the country on April 7. The pre-bookings on the SUV have already commenced since last month and interested customers can get their car booked for a token amount of ₹50,000 at the company's new La Maison dealership or the official website.

The company has also announced that it will be offering a handful of benefits to the early-bird reservations. So the customers who book the Citroen C5 Aircross early (before the launch) will be eligible to receive a complimentary five years - 50,000 km maintenance package. The early-bird offer will be valid for bookings made up to April 6 and deliveries made up to June 30.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be positioned in the premium segment and is seen as a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the higher variants of the Jeep Compass. It will ride on 18-inch alloy wheels and will come kitted with features such as automatic headlamps, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control system, 8-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, independently adjustable rear seats, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate, two driving modes, etc.

The SUV will be launched in two variants - Feel and Shine, and will source power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine pumping out 176 bhp along with a peak torque of 400 Nm. There will be an eight-speed automatic gearbox. And the powertrain will deliver a maximum fuel efficiency of 18.6 km/l.

When launched, expect the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to be priced at around ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).