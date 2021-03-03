Citroen, one of the key brands under Stellantis is all set to entre the Indian auto market this month with its flagship SUV C5 Aircross. Apart from that, the French auto giant is also planning to introduce a couple of other models in the Indian auto market. The automaker is reportedly planning to launch at least four cars in India except for the C5 Aircross over the next three years; the portfolio will include an electric car as well.

One of the products is internally codenamed CC26 that will be a mid-size sedan competing with rivals such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Toyota Yaris. Expect the CC26 to be launched in 2023 and its base price would be around ₹10 lakh.

The erstwhile Groupe PSA that currently is a part of Stellantis purchased right for the name Ambassador for around ₹80 crores from Hindustan Motors a couple of years ago. Hence, the upcoming CC26 sedan could bear the name of the iconic car that ruled the Indian roads for decades. This will mark the comeback of the iconic Ambassador that used to be the favourite vehicle of politicians of the country.

The Ambassador name certainly has a lot of brand value in the Indian market, as the original model was the first made-in-India car that remained in production for the longest time in the country. However, considering the brand value, Citroen has to use the badge wisely and cautiously.

Talking about the other upcoming cars from Citroen in India, While the Citroen C5 Aircross being a premium product won’t entice the mass-market car buyers, the auto manufacturer is planning to bring a sub-4 metre compact SUV that is codenamed as CC21. It will be based on the C3 Aircross that is already available in some overseas markets. This car is expected to entre production sometime in August-September 2021 and launch sometime before the festive season. Besides the conventional fuel-powered model, there will be an electric variant of the CC21 as well.

The CC21 will be underpinned by the Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform (CMP) that shares components across a wide range of models. The Citroen CC21 will have three variants - Turbo, Turbo AT. The CC21 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and it would be 100% localised. The sub-4m will be competing with Nissan Magnate, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Another model in the pipeline from the brand will be the CC24, another SUV that will compete with the Creta. It would entre production in June 2022. Citroen plans to produce around 2,200 units of this car per month.

European carmakers have been present in the Indian market for quite some time. However, not many have been able to see success in the domestic market, except a few particular models. With this new product lineup, it is to be seen if Citroen becomes able to break the jinx for the European carmakers in India.