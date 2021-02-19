India is one of the biggest and most lucrative auto markets in the world that is expected to be among the top 3 global car markets by 2025. Seeing the growth potential here, Citroen, the iconic French car brand with over 100 years of legacy has entred the country recently with its flagship product C5 Aircross SUV.

(Also Read: We are focusing on comfort that nobody is talking about: Citroen)

While Citroen is projecting itself as a brand that is talking about comfort, which no other carmakers in the country talk about; convincing the Indian customers and grabbing a satisfactory market share is not going to be an easy task at all.

Owned by erstwhile Groupe PSA and currently the Stellantis, Citroen is the most profitable carmaker in Europe after recovering from near bankruptcy. In India, the automaker aims to become a mass-market player with premium products. Considering the fact that the Indian car market is forecasted to reach 6 million by 2023, Citroen is seeking to be a major player in the market.

Interestingly, such a goal is ambitious but tough to achieve. For example, General Motors and Ford – two major players in the global market aimed to be major players in the country market, but couldn’t. While General Motors stopped Indian operations, Ford was seeking collaboration with Mahindra and Mahindra in order to run its India business.

Why did global auto brands fail in India?

It is strange that global auto giants that dominate the international markets couldn’t penetrate the Indian market. In many cases, these automakers introduced the wrong products at the wrong or higher pricing. The reason behind this was the overconfidence that Indian consumers would pay a premium to own European or Japanese cars despite lack of features, not so powerful engines, and odd designs as well.

These carmakers mostly pushed the international models with little tweaks. However, such a strategy didn’t work. Instead, Indian consumers prefer models from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, or Honda that are made in India and offer more value for money.

Citroen’s chance of success in India

Since the beginning of its journey in India, Citroen is focusing on localisation in a bid to keep the pricing in check despite offering an international level product. With around 90% localisation on the powertrain from the start and 98% on the overall vehicle, Citroen has a chance to make a lasting impact in the highly competitive Indian market that highly price-sensitive as well.

No wonder, the French car brand will not be able to match the pricing of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai or Honda, because of low supplier volume. However, as compared to other global automakers that bring imported powertrains at higher costs, Citroen will be able to offer more affordable products.

With such a strategy, the French car brand can become successful in the Indian market. However, only time will tell the tale.