French auto major Citroen has entered the Indian market with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV. While the official launch of the SUV is still a few days away, the carmaker is reportedly working on a new and smaller SUV for India already.

The SUV is internally known as C21 and is reportedly going to replace C1 as the carmaker’s new entry-level model. The SUV was recently spied testing in cold-weather condition in northern Sweden.

According to the spy photos, the SUV is likely to sport a similar-looking headlight unit, DRLs and the signature stooping bonnet with Citroen badging. The rounded shapes of the bonnet are a common detail with the European C3, as is the styling of the grille.

The side profile of the upcoming SUV features wheel arches shod with alloy wheels, white roof with black roof tails and black ORVMs with a chrome strip

The SUV will be under 4 meters in length will be based on the Groupe PSA CMP (EMP1) platform. This modular platform currently underpins several of Groupe PSA's global products.

The new CMP platform is compatible with different body styles including hatchback, sedan and SUV. This platform can also accommodate different types of engines such as petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric.