Citroen C3 SUV, slated to launch in India soon, goes into production

Citroen C3 SUV production has started for the South American markets of Argentina and Brazil. The French carmaker is expected to launch the model in India later this year.

French carmaker Citroen has started the production of its upcoming model C3 SUV for the South American markets. The 2022 C3 compact SUV, which is expected to be launched in India later this year, is likely to be one of the most affordable offering from the French auto giant. In India, the C3 SUV will take on rivals such as the Tata Punch. Ahead of its launch, there are several things about the 2022 Citroen C3 SUV that have been confirmed and are expected to feature in the India-spec model too.

Citroen had earlier unveiled the C3 SUV for India last year. The SUV, which the French call a car 'Made In India for Indians', has already been spotted testing on Indian roads a number of times. Citroen gave out only a few details about the SUV, which include its design traits, features among others. The South American-spec C3 SUV now gives a clear hint at what kind of powertrain will be offered when it launches in India.

Citroen will be depending on Peugeot, its partner in the Stellantis Group, for the engines. The 2022 C3 to be sold in Brazil will get a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as options. In Argentina, the C3 will come powered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which is used in the new Peugeot 208. In the Peugeot 208, this engine produces 82 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 118 Nm of maximum torque at 2,750 rpm. The engines will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Citroen may also offer a seven-speed automatic transmission for the Indian markets.

Citroen C3 is based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) with a wheelbase that measures 2,540 mm. Citroen promises that the passengers sitting in the rear seats too will have ‘one of the best legroom in the segment’. For the rear seats, there is 653 mm of legroom. Up front, there's 1418 mm for the elbows and 991 mm for headroom.

The 2022 C3 SUV will also come with 180 mm of ground clearance, slightly less than what its rival Tata Punch offers. The C3 also has a 10m turning radius, making it an easily manoeuvrable vehicle.

The SUV also promises to offer ample storage space. It has a boot space which can hold 315 litres of luggage. It also has a 1-litre glove box, 4 litres of storage spaces in the cabin, two front cup holders, a storage compartment in the centre console and two rear cup holders that can be converted into smartphone mounts.

Among other features are a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, probably sourced from the C5 Aircross units, which will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

First Published Date: