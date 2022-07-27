Citroen C3 customer deliveries begin. Check cities where available

Citroen C3 comes in two petrol engine options and while there is no automatic choice yet, there are a number of customization options to choose from.

Citroen India on Wednesday informed that it has started customer deliveries of the C3 crossover SUV in the country, in 19 cities. The Citroen C3 is the second production from the French manufacturer after the C5 Aircross flagship SUV was launched last year. But while the C5 Aircross plays in the big league of premium SUVs, the C3 is vying for attention in the mass-market and takes on a long list of rivals that include Tata Punch, hatchbacks like Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as sub-compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Citroen C3 was officially launched in the country on July 20 at a starting - and introductory price of ₹5.70 lakh for the 1.2 Live variant an d goes up to ₹8.05 lakh for the top-of-the-line Feel variant with turbo petrol motor and dual-tone colour scheme.

Citroen C3 pricing In INR (ex-showroom) 1.2P Live 5,70,500 1.2P Feel 6,62,500 1.2P Feel VIBE PACK 6,77,500 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE 6,77,500 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK 6,92,500 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK 8,05,500

Citroen is aiming at a young car-buying audience and is offering numerous customization packages - outside as well as in the cabin - n the C3. The company is also looking to massively expand its sales and service touchpoints in India which, at the moment is limited. As such, deliveries of the C3 have for now started through at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities that include Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar*, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

Citroen C3 engine and transmission:

Citroen isn't offering the C3 with a diesel motor at present. But there are two engine choices on offer - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor as well as a punchy 1.2-litre turbo engine. The former puts out 81 bhp and offers 115 Nm of torque. The more capable motor offers 109 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission choices are between a five-speed and a six-speed manual.

Citroen C3 cabin and features:

Citroen C3 has been designed with a young car-buying audience in mind. So while the exterior highlights like catchy colour schemes and subtle use of chrome are done well, the cabin too has plenty of necessary features like a 10-inch infotainment screen, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker music system, digital instrument cluster, among others.

