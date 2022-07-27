HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Citroen C3 Customer Deliveries Begin. Check Cities Where Available

Citroen C3 customer deliveries begin. Check cities where available

Citroen C3 comes in two petrol engine options and while there is no automatic choice yet, there are a number of customization options to choose from.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 13:12 PM
Citroen C3 has 90 per cent localization which helps the company keep a grip over pricing structure of the vehicle.
Citroen C3 has 90 per cent localization which helps the company keep a grip over pricing structure of the vehicle.
Citroen C3 has 90 per cent localization which helps the company keep a grip over pricing structure of the vehicle.
Citroen C3 has 90 per cent localization which helps the company keep a grip over pricing structure of the vehicle.

Citroen India on Wednesday informed that it has started customer deliveries of the C3 crossover SUV in the country, in 19 cities. The Citroen C3 is the second production from the French manufacturer after the C5 Aircross flagship SUV was launched last year. But while the C5 Aircross plays in the big league of premium SUVs, the C3 is vying for attention in the mass-market and takes on a long list of rivals that include Tata Punch, hatchbacks like Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as sub-compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Citroen C3 was officially launched in the country on July 20 at a starting - and introductory price of 5.70 lakh for the 1.2 Live variant an d goes up to 8.05 lakh for the top-of-the-line Feel variant with turbo petrol motor and dual-tone colour scheme.

Citroen C3 pricing In INR (ex-showroom)
  
1.2P Live5,70,500
1.2P Feel6,62,500
1.2P Feel VIBE PACK6,77,500
1.2P Feel DUAL TONE6,77,500
1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK6,92,500
1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK8,05,500

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Citroen is aiming at a young car-buying audience and is offering numerous customization packages - outside as well as in the cabin - n the C3. The company is also looking to massively expand its sales and service touchpoints in India which, at the moment is limited. As such, deliveries of the C3 have for now started through at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities that include Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar*, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Citroen C3 engine and transmission:

Citroen isn't offering the C3 with a diesel motor at present. But there are two engine choices on offer - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor as well as a punchy 1.2-litre turbo engine. The former puts out 81 bhp and offers 115 Nm of torque. The more capable motor offers 109 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission choices are between a five-speed and a six-speed manual.

Citroen C3 cabin and features:

Citroen C3 has been designed with a young car-buying audience in mind. So while the exterior highlights like catchy colour schemes and subtle use of chrome are done well, the cabin too has plenty of necessary features like a 10-inch infotainment screen, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker music system, digital instrument cluster, among others.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen India Citroen C3 C3 Citroen C5 Aircross C5 Aircross
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volvo XC40 Recharge EV sold out in two hours in India
Volvo XC40 Recharge EV sold out in two hours in India
EVs to help auto component industry revenue grow up to 11% by 2027: Report
EVs to help auto component industry revenue grow up to 11% by 2027: Report
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
Citroen C3 customer deliveries begin. Check cities where available
Citroen C3 customer deliveries begin. Check cities where available
Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price, range, specs, features compared
Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price, range, specs, features compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city