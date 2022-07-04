HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Citroen Aims To Launch 20 More Showrooms Across India In July, To Push C3 Sales

Citroen aims to launch 20 more showrooms across India in July, to push C3 sales

Citroen C3 hatchback is going to be the second product from the brand in India after C5 Aircross.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 06:50 AM
Citroen C3 is most likely to get a very aggressive starting price which could help it snatch bragging rights in its segment.
Citroen C3 is most likely to get a very aggressive starting price which could help it snatch bragging rights in its segment.
Citroen C3 is most likely to get a very aggressive starting price which could help it snatch bragging rights in its segment.
Citroen C3 is most likely to get a very aggressive starting price which could help it snatch bragging rights in its segment.

French automaker Citroen has planned to set up 20 more showrooms across the country by the end of this month, the company revealed on Sunday. Citroen plans to expand its dealership network ahead of the company's upcoming B-segment hatchback C3's launch in the country slated on July 20. These showrooms will be part of the Stellantis-owned auto company's network expansion with nine such outlets already located in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Nagpur, Vishakapatnam, Calicut and Coimbatore.

(Also Read: Citroen C3 first-drive review: French blossom with spunk, crafted for the young)

Also, recently, the company launched its showroom in Chennai. Speaking about the expansion Citroen India's band head Saurabh Vatsa said, "We are excited to innovate and launch the La Maison Citroen in Chennai and this showroom is an important milestone as we gear up towards the launch of our first mainstream car the new C3."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

These upcoming Citroen showrooms would have numerous screens, debuting the 'AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent' and a unique high definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360-degree view, he further said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Citroen C3 would be available for retail across La Maison Citroen showrooms and also through the official website, said the company. Also, pore-bookings for customers who want to be among the first to own this new Citroen offering have already begun since July 1, said Vatsa.

Citroen is the latest entrant in the Indian automobile market. The French auto giant has launched its first product C5 Aircross SUV in India last year and the upcoming C3 will be introduced as a second product from the brand.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 06:50 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen C3 Citroen C5 Aircross
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Citroen aims to launch 20 more showrooms across India in July, to push C3 sales
Citroen aims to launch 20 more showrooms across India in July, to push C3 sales
Apple iOS 16 allows you to pay fuel bills from the driver's seat: Here's how
Apple iOS 16 allows you to pay fuel bills from the driver's seat: Here's how
Tesla recalls over 59,000 cars globally over a software glitch
Tesla recalls over 59,000 cars globally over a software glitch
Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors likely to launch EV two-wheelers next year
Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors likely to launch EV two-wheelers next year
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city