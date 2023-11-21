HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Edition Unveiled. Check Out What's Special

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Edition unveiled. Check out what's special

Bugatti has unveiled the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix, it is a customized version of the Chiron Pur Sport that is made under the automaker's Sur Mesure personalisation program. Bugatti will only be making three Chiron Pur Sports under the personalisation program and the Grand Prix is the second limited edition which will be delivered to a client from Singapore. The first model was unveiled back in December 2021.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix
Bugatti has not made any mechanical changes to the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix.
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix
Bugatti has not made any mechanical changes to the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix.

The hypercar pays tribute to the marque’s historic motorsport greatness. The exterior is finished in a ‘Blanc’ mono-white colour scheme with ‘Grand Prix Red’ for the fading ‘EB’ logo pattern on the fenders and the start number ‘32’ on the side. This is inspired by Louis Chiron’s 1931 win at the French Grand Prix in a Type 51 which carried the number ‘32’. There is also exposed carbon fibre everywhere.

Mechanically, the Grand Prix version is identical to the standard Chiron Pur Sport. When compared to the standard Chiron, the Pur Sport features a 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip, Magnesium wheels, a new transmission, lightweight disc brakes and a fixed rear wing (without hydraulic system).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
₹ 10.35 - 12.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 77.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Moreover, the Pur Sport also gets a reworked suspension setup because of the lighter overall weight. Bugatti engineers have also swapped the earlier stock tyres to the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubbers.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto with 1000 bhp to launch in India on December 6th )

Powering the Chiron Pur Sport is the same 8.0-litre W16 engine which has been tuned to deliver 1,479 bhp of max power and 1,600 Nm of peak torque. The engine rpm now revs higher by 200 rpm, up to 6,900 rpm. The performance updates also include a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with 15 per cent shorter gear ratios than its predecessor and a new drive mode. The new ESC Sport+ mode allows the hypercar to drift.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Chiron Chiron Pur Sport

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 270 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.