BS 6 Tata Harrier detailed price and variant breakup

Tata Motors had first launched Harrier in India back in January of 2019 and the SUV received a strong initial response. Subsequent months, however, saw newer rivals like Kia Seltos and MG Hector clawing at its gains and eventually leaving it behind. Tata Motors then launched the BS 6 compliant Harrier SUV in February of 2020 to reclaim lost glory.

With the 2020 update to the Harrier, the SUV have been given updates like an automatic transmission, slimmer ORVMs, new 17-inch diamond-cut DT alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM, and much more. Also it gets a panaromic sunroof, which is claimed to be the biggest-in-segment.

(Also Read: In Pics: 2020 Tata Harrier Automatic Test Drive Review highlights)

Moreover, the Harrier now also comes with a more powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine which now generates 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The new gearbox unit is a 6-speed automatic transmission which has been sourced from Hyundai. For the record, this is the same transmission which was found on the pre-facelift Hyundai Tucson.

The new Tata Harrier's prices commence from ₹13.69 lakh* for its base XE trim and its automatic variant starts at ₹16.25 lakh*. The Harrier AT is available in three trims namely XMA, XZA and XZA+. The last two trims (XZA and XZA+) are also available in a dual-tone paint scheme, as well as with the ‘Dark’ package. The latter, as the name suggest, gives the Harrier an all-black theme with black exterior paint and black alloy wheels.

Find below the detailed variant/price break-up of the new 2020 Tata Harrier:

Variant Price Harrier XE ₹ 13.69 lakh Harrier XM ₹ 15.00 lakh Harrier XMA ₹ 16.25 lakh Harrier XT ₹ 16.25 lakh Harrier XZ ₹ 17.50 lakh Harrier XZ Dual Tone ₹ 17.60 lakh Harrier XZ Dark Edition ₹ 17.70 lakh Harrier XZA ₹ 18.80 lakh Harrier XZA Dual Tone ₹ 18.90 lakh

Harrier XZA Dark Edition ₹ 19.00 lakh Harrier XZ+ ₹ 18.75 lakh Harrier XZ+ Dual Tone ₹ 18.85 lakh Harrier XZ+ Dark Edition ₹ 18.95 lakh Harrier XZA+ ₹ 19.99 lakh Harrier XZA+ Dual Tone ₹ 20.15 lakh Harrier XZA+ Dark Edition ₹ 20.25 lakh

The 2020 Tata Harrier rivals the likes of other SUVs in its segment such as the recently launched all-new Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and also the MG Hector. The 2020 Creta has been priced in a lower bracket of ₹9.99 lakh* to ₹17.20 lakh*. And even at a lower price, it has some very bold features which make it a very intimidating package.

(Click here to know about top 5 features of the 2020 Hyundai which are missed inside the new Tata Harrier)

*(ex-showroom, India)