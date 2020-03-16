In Pics: 2020 Tata Harrier Automatic Test Drive Review highlights

The Tata Harrier has been updated for 2020. It now bags a longer features list, a more powerful engine and of course a new 6-speed automatic transmission.
Tata Motors has updated its flagship Harrier for 2020. The SUV comes improved on a number of aspects. For starters, it now receives a new Calypso red exterior colour and several chrome hints which are now part of its optional accessory kit. Moreover, features like large panaromic sunroof and electrically powered driver seat is also part of the package. Under the hood sits an update BS 6 compliant 170 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine which is now available with both 6-speed automatic as well as 6-speed manual transmission. Find below its detailed image gallery and click here to read 2020 Tata Harrier Automatic full test drive review.