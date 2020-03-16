In Pics: 2020 Tata Harrier Automatic Test Drive Review highlights

Tata Motors has updated its flagship Harrier for 2020. The SUV comes improved on a number of aspects. For starters, it now receives a new Calypso red exterior colour and several chrome hints which are now part of its optional accessory kit. Moreover, features like large panaromic sunroof and electrically powered driver seat is also part of the package. Under the hood sits an update BS 6 compliant 170 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine which is now available with both 6-speed automatic as well as 6-speed manual transmission. Find below its detailed image gallery and click here to read 2020 Tata Harrier Automatic full test drive review.

The new Tata Harrier gets a Calpyso Red colour scheme and some chrome elements which come part of its new accessory package.

Things are pretty much the same at the rear-section, save for the inclusion of an all-black treatment over the rear bumper and the chrome studded exhaust tips which look more glaring.

It’s the use of a smart colour combination which make the Harrier 2020 look more appealing and adds flair to its overall design.

A new welcoming addition, inside the cabin, is the auto-dimming IRVM which makes the night driving tad more convenient.

The cabin might appear to be a copy of the previous unit, but it isn’t. And the reason is inclusion of the wide panaromic sunroof which lights up the cabin, quite literally.

Another solid update to the new Harrier is its more powerful engine. It now gets a BS 6 compliant, Kryotec 2-litre diesel unit which delivers 170 PS instead of earlier 140 horsepower, the torque, however, remains the same at 350 Nm.

With the Harrier 2020, Tata has certainly improved upon an already good package.