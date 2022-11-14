HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Booked Scorpio N Or Xuv700? Mahindra Hints Your Wait Could Get Longer

Booked Scorpio-N or XUV700? Mahindra hints your wait could get longer

Mahindra and Mahindra has released the number of pending bookings against each of its models, which include its latest flagships like Scorpio-N and XUV700.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra says Scorpio-N and XUV700 SUVs have the longest pending bookings among all its cars,
Mahindra says Scorpio-N and XUV700 SUVs have the longest pending bookings among all its cars,
Mahindra says Scorpio-N and XUV700 SUVs have the longest pending bookings among all its cars,
Mahindra says Scorpio-N and XUV700 SUVs have the longest pending bookings among all its cars,

The wait to drive home a Mahindra Scorpio-N or a new XUV700 could get longer for customers as the carmaker has revealed the latest status of pending orders against its models. The two SUVs, which already had the longest waiting period among all cars available in India, have the highest number of pending bookings. This could translate into even longer waiting period even as Mahindra and Mahindra has promised to ramp up its production capacity to clear backlog.

According to the carmaker, around 1,30,000 customers of the new Scorpio-N SUV are still waiting for their units to be delivered. Only 13 per cent of these pending orders, around 17,000 units, were booked in October. According the previous estimates, the waiting period for Scorpio-N SUV extended up to 21 months. The new Scorpio-N SUV, launched earlier this year at an introductory price of 15.45 lakh, clocked one lakh booking within a short span. However, it seems that its waiting period is unlikely to come down quickly in near future.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Mahindra XUV 700, which had a waiting period of up to 18 months, has nearly 80,000 open bookings. The SUV clocks around 11,000 bookings every month. The pending delivery for the diesel variants of the SUV are the longest. However, some of the petrol variants of the SUV are likely to be delivered much earlier.

The iconic off-roader Thar SUV currently has around 20,000 pending bookings against its name. It clocks around 4,900 bookings every month. The Bolero and the XUV 300 have around 13,000 booked units each yet to be delivered.

Mahindra needs to scale up operations significantly if they aim to clear these backlogs quicker any time soon. What may complicate matters are the upcoming Mahindra vehicles which may contribute to rising number of pending orders. One among them is the much anticipated XUV400, the first electric SUV out of its stable. The EV is expected to be launched in January next year and will rival the likes of Nexon EV Max in the carmaker's attempt to challenge Tata Motor's almost hegemony-like dominance in the EV segment in India.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra XUV700 Scorpio-N
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for ₹34 lakh?
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for 34 lakh?
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city