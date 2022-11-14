Booked Scorpio-N or XUV700? Mahindra hints your wait could get longer

Mahindra and Mahindra has released the number of pending bookings against each of its models, which include its latest flagships like Scorpio-N and XUV700.

The wait to drive home a Mahindra Scorpio-N or a new XUV700 could get longer for customers as the carmaker has revealed the latest status of pending orders against its models. The two SUVs, which already had the longest waiting period among all cars available in India, have the highest number of pending bookings. This could translate into even longer waiting period even as Mahindra and Mahindra has promised to ramp up its production capacity to clear backlog.

According to the carmaker, around 1,30,000 customers of the new Scorpio-N SUV are still waiting for their units to be delivered. Only 13 per cent of these pending orders, around 17,000 units, were booked in October. According the previous estimates, the waiting period for Scorpio-N SUV extended up to 21 months. The new Scorpio-N SUV, launched earlier this year at an introductory price of ₹15.45 lakh, clocked one lakh booking within a short span. However, it seems that its waiting period is unlikely to come down quickly in near future.

Mahindra XUV 700, which had a waiting period of up to 18 months, has nearly 80,000 open bookings. The SUV clocks around 11,000 bookings every month. The pending delivery for the diesel variants of the SUV are the longest. However, some of the petrol variants of the SUV are likely to be delivered much earlier.

The iconic off-roader Thar SUV currently has around 20,000 pending bookings against its name. It clocks around 4,900 bookings every month. The Bolero and the XUV 300 have around 13,000 booked units each yet to be delivered.

Mahindra needs to scale up operations significantly if they aim to clear these backlogs quicker any time soon. What may complicate matters are the upcoming Mahindra vehicles which may contribute to rising number of pending orders. One among them is the much anticipated XUV400, the first electric SUV out of its stable. The EV is expected to be launched in January next year and will rival the likes of Nexon EV Max in the carmaker's attempt to challenge Tata Motor's almost hegemony-like dominance in the EV segment in India.

