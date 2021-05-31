BMW has launched the new X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition SUV in India today at a price of ₹2.02 crore. BMW has opened the bookings for this limited edition collectors' item from today. Only 500 units of this SUV will be sold worldwide, including India where it will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The Dark Shadow Edition of the BMW's flagship SUV comes based on the range-topping M50i variant that features an all-black exterior theme and sporty looks. The special paint finish, called Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, has been used for the first time in a BMW X model. The black theme can be seen on the kidney grille, roof rails and tailpipes of the X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "The BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class - the flagship of the X Range. It opens up a brand-new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey. With its unique BMW Individual design and equipment features, the new BMW X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition underlines both the bold appearance and the luxury ambience of our largest SAV. It serves to enhance its ultra-exclusivity with limited editions of just 500 units world-wide. The precisely coordinated details of the design and features give it the status of a collector's item. With the BMW X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition, the possibilities are truly limitless."

The SUV sits on 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design, exclusive to this limited edition model, with a Jet-Black matt finish and fitted with mixed tyres. The M Sport package also comes as a standard feature.

The interior of the SUV is spacious with some touches of exclusivity. The full leather upholstery comes in ‘night blue/black’ two-tone with contrasting seams, as does the BMW Individual roof liner in night blue with Alcantara finish. The three-row SUV with the six-seater configuration includes captain seats in the second row. The front seats have electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function.

The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and has M badging on it. The centre console’s unique design is underscored by BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish bearing an edition logo. The X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition also boasts of a large panoramic sunroof that extends till the third row.

There is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch infotainment system inside the cabin of the SUV. The display features 3D Navigation, BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto connectivity. There is also a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system too.

The BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition SUV is powered by three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 400 hp of power and a maximum torque of 760 Nm at 2,000 – 3,000 rpm. The SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

Among other drive-related features, the SUV gets Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. This is the first BMW X7 to come loaded with Park Distance Control (PDC) including sensors at both the front and rear. It also gets BMW Head-Up Display for driving-related information onto the windscreen.

Among safety features, the SUV comes with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.