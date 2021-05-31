Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: 2021 BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition

In pics: 2021 BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition

7 Photos . Updated: 31 May 2021, 01:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk
The 2021 BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.02 crore.
1/7The 2021 BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition launched in India at 2.02 crore.
2/7Only 500 BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition SUVs will be sold across the world.
3/7BMW has opened the bookings for the SUV which will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India.
4/7The special paint finish, called Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, has been used for the first time in a BMW X model.
5/7The interior of the SUV matches with the dark look outside. It has full leather upholstery in night blue/black two-tone with contrasting seams.
6/7There is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch infotainment system dominating the dashboard.
7/7The BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition SUV is powered by three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission.
