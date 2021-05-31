In pics: 2021 BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition 7 Photos . Updated: 31 May 2021, 01:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2021 BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition launched in India at ₹2.02 crore. 1/7The 2021 BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition launched in India at ₹2.02 crore. 2/7Only 500 BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition SUVs will be sold across the world. 3/7BMW has opened the bookings for the SUV which will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India. 4/7The special paint finish, called Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, has been used for the first time in a BMW X model. 5/7The interior of the SUV matches with the dark look outside. It has full leather upholstery in night blue/black two-tone with contrasting seams. 6/7There is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch infotainment system dominating the dashboard. 7/7The BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition SUV is powered by three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission.