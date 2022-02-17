BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at 65.50 lakh

BMW X3 diesel will be made available at the company dealerships alongside petrol trims starting today.

BMW has launched the X3 SUV in a diesel variant in India on Thursday. The new car has been priced at ₹65.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is manufactured locally in India at the company's plant in Chennai.

The SUV will be available at the official BMW dealerships alongside the existing petrol trims starting today.

The new BMW X3 diesel brings forward a refreshed exterior design along with a more powerful diesel engine with BMW's proven TwinPower Turbo technology. The engine is a two-litre four-cylinder diesel unit rated to produce an output of 140 kw/ 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. This unit helps the car to propel from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with top speed of 213 km/h.

Introduced as Luxury Edition, the new BMW X3 xDrive20d is available in a range of colour options including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black.

