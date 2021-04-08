BMW India has launched the updated 6 Series Gran Turismo in India today at a starting price of ₹67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is priced up to ₹77.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car updated BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was unveiled last year for the global market, and now it has reached the Indian shore. The updated model gets a host of restyling touches and new features as well.

Available in Luxury Line and M Sport variants; the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT carries similar silhouette as the previous model. The car is claimed to have been built on an intelligent lightweight construction that contributes to increased driving dynamics and efficiency, besides reducing weight. The car uses weight-optimised materials such as high-tensile steel, aluminium and magnesium.

The German luxury carmaker has updated the front profile of the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT and now it gets a reworked front bumper. with bold look due to the black air intakes. Also, there is a redesigned, wider kidney grille flanked by sharp redesigned all-LED headlamps that gets dual L-shaped LED daytime running lights. The adaptive LED headlights come with matrix function and non-dazzling high beam as standard.

2021 BMW 6 Series GT price in India:

630i M Sport ₹ 67.90 lakh 620d Luxury Line ₹ 68.90 lakh 630d M Sport ₹ 77.90 lakh

The side profile shows the sloping coupe roofline and, the crisp character lines along with large alloy wheels that altogether gives the car a very muscular look. The rear profile gets all new 3D LED tail lamps and dual coloured bumper. As BMW India claims, the silhouette of the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is designed to get better aerodynamic efficiency. There is an active rear spoiler, which extends automatically beyond a speed of 110 kmph, resulting in less drag and significantly enhanced traction.

Inside the cabin, the 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has received a host of updates that come in line with the Bavarian auto giant's other contemporary models. It gets premium Nappa leather upholstery for seats and some wood inserts on the dashboard. The BMW 6 Series GT also gets a floating 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with BMW Live Cockpit Plus/Professional and BMW Virtual Assistance as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. along with an all-digital instrument cluster, which are similar to other BMW models.

Similarly, the car gets software-over-the-air updates. It boasts other features inside the cabin that include a panoramic sunroof, frameless doors, ambient lighting, electronically adjustable seats with memory function, wireless charging pad, powered side window blinds, four-zone climate control, rear-seat entertainment screens, electric-assisted rear seats and BMW Reversing Assistance, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with 600W digital amplifier with nine channels and individually adjustable equalizing.

The car gets adaptive dual-axle air suspension that automatically adjusts height of the vehicle according to the weight and load carried. The driver can set the height of the suspension manually and select from three options - Raised level, Normal level and Sport. It gets five different riding modes - Comfort, Sport, Comfort +, Eco Pro, and Adaptive.

The new BMW 6 Series GT comes with the same engines that propelled the previous model. These are a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine for 630i, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine for 620d, and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel unit for 630d.

The 630i kicks out 255 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque while the 620d variant generates 188 bhp power and 400 Nm torque. The 630d, on the other hand, puts out 261 bhp power and 620 Nm torque. The cars gets an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. BMW is offering service package options with this car for up to 10 years.