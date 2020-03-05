BMW X1 facelift launch highlights: Entry-level luxury SUV at 35.90 lakh

BMW brought in the facelift of X1, its popular entry-level SUV, on Thursday at a starting price of ₹35.90 lakh (ex showroom). The X1 Concept was first showcased to the world at the Paris Motor Show back in 2008. And when it was eventually brought to Indian shores, it was billed as the most affordable BMW that targeted aspirational buyers looking for their first SUV in the luxury segment. As such, the vehicle has enjoyed considerable success over the years and its 2020 version promises to build on it.

Here are the highlights from the launch of BMW 2020 X1 facelift:

1235 hrs: Click here for full report on BMW X1 facelift launch.

1225 hrs: The facelift BMW X1 launched at ₹35.90 lakh (ex showroom). The company is also offering a five-year warranty for ₹15,000 as part of an early-bird scheme.

1224 hrs: The petrol engine inside the 2020 X1 has peak power of 192hp and 280 Nm of max torque. The diesel unit belts out 190 hp of power and has peak torque of 400 Nm.

1223hrs: Also on offer on the inside are upgraded upholstery and a new panoramic sunroof.

1222 hrs: The facelift X1 comes in two petrol and two diesel variants. BMW highlights the diesel engine specifically and claims it is the cleanest anywhere in the world.

1221 hrs: BMW X1 comes in six colours and three colour options are brand new.

1220 hrs: BMW highlights the boot inside the X1. The SUV claims to have at least 20 litres of more space than other direct rivals in its segment.

1218 hrs: 2020 X1 will be an online launch, a first for BMW.

#BMW championing Thrill with Safety. In keeping with the need of the times , we launch the new #BMWX1 today, online! As segment (and thought)leader our first launch of 2020 will be our first ever online launch too! Join us at 12.15 pm. #PlayTheBigGame, #SheerDrivingPleasure — Rudratej Singh (@Rudratej) March 5, 2020

1155 hrs: The 2020 X1 will also lock horns with Volvo XC40. Volvo had recently brought in the petrol version of its most affordable SUV in India. Check out full review here.

1140 hrs: Did you know? BMW sold 9,641 units in India in all of 2019. Half of these sales came from locally-made X1, X3 and X5.

1130 hrs: Expect a host of additional features inside the 2020 X1. This includes a new instrument cluster and BMW's i-Drive entertainment screen.

1110 hrs: X1 will get cosmetic changes on the outside with more prominent signature kidney grilles and reworked LED head lights. The tail lights too have been updated while the car now sits on redesigned alloys.

1105 hrs: Reports suggest the new BMW X1 will get BS 6-compliant 2-litre petrol and diesel engines. Transmission duties could fall on the shoulders of a 7-speed automatic unit inside the petrol variant and an 8-speed automatic on the diesel.

1100 hrs: BMW X1 2020 is expected to be priced around ₹35.50 lakh (ex showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of GLA from Mercedes-Benz and Audi's Q3.