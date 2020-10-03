BMW has rolled out the first iX3 electric SUV from the carmaker’s production line at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in Shenyang, China. The new iX3 is the first model of the German brand to be produced in China and is expected reach the European market in early 2021.

BMW had unveiled the iX3 electric SUV earlier this year in July. It is the first model to use the fifth generation eDrive technology, which comprises an electric motor, an electronic management and transmission unit, all in a single unit that requires less installation space and is lighter. This will be also adopted by BMW i4 and iNext expected to be launched in 2021.

Franz Decker, head of BBA's Technology and Production division, said during the event: “Today, we begin production of the BMW iX3, the first pure electric model from our core BMW brand. With a production system like this, specialised for high quality, we are able to deliver what customers worldwide demand from premium vehicles."

The 80 kWh battery allows a range of up to 460 km in the new WLTP cycle and 520 km in the NEDC cycle and is integrated in the floor of the new model, which according to BMW allows to reduce the gravity of its new iX3 by 75 mm in relation to the Conventional X3 in order to achieve an improved dynamics.

BMW claims that the power density of the electric motor inside the iX3 is 30% greater than in its current models. The new iX3 has a single electric motor that produces a power of 282 hp and a torque of 400 Nm, allowing this model to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds and a controlled top speed of 180 kmph electronically.

BMW offers several different charging possibilities for the iX3, including 150kW DC fast charging that allows you to charge the battery by 80% in 34 minutes.

The iX3 features a new grille as a novelty, with vertical air intakes in each corner, a revised rear bumper. Blue details, on the door sills and front bumper, are placed in order to identify it as an electric model. The 19-inch rear wheels have been aerodynamically optimised and contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.29.

The premium interior with specific details features a space compartment and a boot that can be expanded from 510 to 1,560 litres. The standard equipment has a 12.5-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system.

BBA produces the fully-electric BMW iX3 on the same line as the BMW X3 with combustion engine to ensure a high level of efficiency and flexibility in production.