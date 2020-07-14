In pics: BMW unveils iX3 electric SUV with fifth-gen eDrive technology

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 03:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The new BMW iX3 has a single electric motor that produces a power of 282 hp and a torque of 400 Nm.
  • The model can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds.
BMW has unveiled its new iX3 all-electric variant of the popular German X3 SUV. It is the first vehicle of the brand to be available with several engine solutions.
1/7BMW has unveiled its new iX3 all-electric variant of the popular German X3 SUV. It is the first vehicle of the brand to be available with several engine solutions.
The new electric model features a new grille as a novelty, with vertical air intakes in each corner, a revised rear bumper. Blue details, on the door sills and front bumper are placed in order to identify it as an electric model.
2/7The new electric model features a new grille as a novelty, with vertical air intakes in each corner, a revised rear bumper. Blue details, on the door sills and front bumper are placed in order to identify it as an electric model.
The 19-inch rear wheels have been aerodynamically optimised and contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.29.
3/7The 19-inch rear wheels have been aerodynamically optimised and contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.29.
The premium interior with specific details features a space compartment and a boot that can be expanded from 510 to 1,560 litres.
4/7The premium interior with specific details features a space compartment and a boot that can be expanded from 510 to 1,560 litres.
The standard equipment in the cabin has a 12.5-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. This system includes a voice-controlled digital assistant, activated via the 'Hello BMW' command, Wi-Fi and 4G connection and remote update capability.
5/7The standard equipment in the cabin has a 12.5-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. This system includes a voice-controlled digital assistant, activated via the 'Hello BMW' command, Wi-Fi and 4G connection and remote update capability.
BMW iX3 is the first model to use the fifth generation eDrive technology, which comprises an electric motor, an electronic management and transmission unit, all in a single unit that requires less installation space and is lighter.
6/7BMW iX3 is the first model to use the fifth generation eDrive technology, which comprises an electric motor, an electronic management and transmission unit, all in a single unit that requires less installation space and is lighter.
The 80 kWh battery allows a range of up to 460 km in the new WLTP cycle and 520 km in the NEDC cycle.
7/7The 80 kWh battery allows a range of up to 460 km in the new WLTP cycle and 520 km in the NEDC cycle.
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue