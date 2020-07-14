In pics: BMW unveils iX3 electric SUV with fifth-gen eDrive technology 7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 03:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk The new BMW iX3 has a single electric motor that produces a power of 282 hp and a torque of 400 Nm.The model can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds. 1/7BMW has unveiled its new iX3 all-electric variant of the popular German X3 SUV. It is the first vehicle of the brand to be available with several engine solutions. 2/7The new electric model features a new grille as a novelty, with vertical air intakes in each corner, a revised rear bumper. Blue details, on the door sills and front bumper are placed in order to identify it as an electric model. 3/7The 19-inch rear wheels have been aerodynamically optimised and contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.29. 4/7The premium interior with specific details features a space compartment and a boot that can be expanded from 510 to 1,560 litres. 5/7The standard equipment in the cabin has a 12.5-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. This system includes a voice-controlled digital assistant, activated via the 'Hello BMW' command, Wi-Fi and 4G connection and remote update capability. 6/7BMW iX3 is the first model to use the fifth generation eDrive technology, which comprises an electric motor, an electronic management and transmission unit, all in a single unit that requires less installation space and is lighter. 7/7The 80 kWh battery allows a range of up to 460 km in the new WLTP cycle and 520 km in the NEDC cycle.