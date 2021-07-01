



BMW M5 Competition engine and transmission details:

The latest from BMW India is powered by a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology which gives it the heart to hunt for speed. The power-packed sedan generates 625 hp and has 750 Nm of torque at the ready. It is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Much of the thrust from stationery to triple digit speeds is courtesy an eight speed M Steptronic transmission which, as per BMW, ensures short shift times for quicker yet precise responses. Still want manual intervention? There are shift paddles on the steering wheels as well.

The BMW M5 Competition also gets three modes - Road, Sport and Track, which can be selected using the M Mode selector on the centre console.

BMW M5 Competition cabin highlights:

BMW M5 Competition gets special sport seats to ensure comfort even at high speeds.

A 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and another 12.-3-inch center display highlight the cabin of BMW M5 Competition. It, not surprisingly, gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 which also includes 3D navigation.

And because this here is a car that is made for speed, drivers can keep hands on the wheel and use only voice commands for various functionalities courtesy the virtual assistant. When not racing around, the BMW Gesture Control is capable of recognizing six pre-defined hand movements.

Some of the other highlights include support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System (Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system comes as optional), BMW Display Key, Surround View camera and Head-Up Display.

BMW M5 Competition exterior styling:

A look at the rear profile of BMW M5 Competition.

Dominating the face of the BMW M5 Competition are newly designed BMW Laser lights and L-shaped light tubes connecting towards the kidney grille in narrow streaks. The BMW kidney grille surround, M-specific double bars, the mesh on the M gills, mirror caps and the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid all have a High-gloss Black finish.

The rear design is highlighted by 3D lights and the rear apron includes black inserts. The tailpipes of the standard M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome.