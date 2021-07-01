In pics: BMW India launches M5 Competition performance sedan 5 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2021, 04:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk The BMW M5 Competition gets three modes - Road, Sport and Track, which can be selected using the M Mode selector on the centre console.The performance sedan generates 625 hp and has 750 Nm of torque. It is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. 1/5BMW has launched the M5 Competition performance sedan in India at ₹1.62 crore (ex showroom) for those looking for performance in a ultra striking sedan form factor. The M5 Competition has been made available via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route. 2/5The face of the BMW M5 Competition is dominated by newly designed BMW Laser lights and L-shaped light tubes. The kidney grille surround, M-specific double bars and the mesh on the M grille have a High-gloss Black finish. 3/5The rear design is highlighted by 3D lights and the rear apron includes black inserts. The tailpipes of the standard M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome. 4/5On the inside, there is a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and another 12.-3-inch center display.The BMW M5 Competition gets Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 which also includes 3D navigation. Other highlights include Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and BMW Display Key. 5/5The BMW M5 Competition is powered by a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology that is mated to an eight speed M Steptronic transmission. It generates 625 hp and has 750 Nm of torque and is capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.