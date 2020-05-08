BMW has launched the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the BMW M8 Coupe in India today. Both models are available to order at all BMW dealerships. The price of the BMW 840i Gran Coupe starts at ₹1,29,90,000 and goes up to ₹1,55,00,000 for the M Sport variant. The BMW M8 Coupe will cost ₹2,15,00,000.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, a 4-seater sports car, is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by company so far. It wears a dynamic silhouette with four frameless doors, long wheelbase, coupe-style roofline. It also gets a sporty interior, driver-focused cockpit, roomy cabin, sports car ambience. There is a large panoramic sunroof that extends seamlessly into the rear.

At the front, muscular surfaces and precise contours of the bonnet together with large air intakes make a statement for unconditional power and forward thrust. The striking double kidney grille widens towards the bottom, emphasizing the vehicle’s low centre of gravity – an effect that is further enhanced by extremely slim headlights. When viewed from the side, the long wheelbase, elegantly flowing coupe roofline and wide wheel arches create a dynamically stretched silhouette underlining the length and grandeur of the car. A suggestive third line runs through the door handles into the pronounced, curved shoulder. At the rear, the car’s sporting allure is intensified by extremely wide tracks, sport exhaust system and wrap-around LED lights.

(See pics: What makes BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe a luxury on wheels)

The luggage compartment has a capacity of 440 litres. The 40:20:40 split backrest allows greater flexibility and ease of loading/unloading.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BS 6 petrol engine. With the help of the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the engine can generate maximum power and offers responsiveness even at low speeds. The engine produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds.

(Also read: BMW India resumes operations at its Chennai plant)

The BMW M8 Coupe was launched in India at a cost of ₹ 2,15,00,000.





On the other hand, the sportier BMW M8 Coupe gets a 4-litre, 8-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. It is among the most powerful V8 engine ever developed by BMW. It can It produce an output of 600 hp and maximum torque of 750 Nm at 1,800 – 5,600 rpm. The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

In comparison to the 8 Series Gran Coupe, the 2-door BMW M8 Coupe feels more like a sports car. The driver and front passenger have a sporty, low seating position and the controls are grouped into clusters according to their function. There is hexagonal embroidery in the seat’s center section and an exclusive illuminated ‘M8’ logo in the headrest.

There are optional offerings such as M seat belts, M Carbon engine cover, M Sport exhaust system, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Driver's Package among others to enhance the car’s sporty looks.

(See pics: BMW launches sporty-looking M8 Coupe)

Both cars get the latest BMW Operating System 7.0 which includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. Park Assistant Plus with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.

As far as safety features are concerned, the cars get BMW Safety technologies which include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting for the two outer rear seats. Customers can also opt for BMW Night Vision with person recognition.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a creation between ambition and emotion, between presence and extravagance - an avantgarde choice for frontrunners who drive the future. On the other hand, with the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers. When they step inside the M8, they can measure acceleration, sense its power but for feelings, the only measuring instrument is still goosebumps – and that’s what an M8 supplies in abundance. These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one’s imagination."

Using the recently introduced BMW Contactless Experience, customers will be able to select, customise and book the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe or the BMW M8 Coupe from the comfort of their home.