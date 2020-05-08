What makes BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe a luxury on wheels 10 Photos . Updated: 08 May 2020, 01:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk BMW 840i Gran Coupe accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds.Its TwinPower Turbo technology engine produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. 1/10BMW has launched the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. The model can be ordered at all BMW dealerships across the country. 2/10BMW 840i Gran Coupe, a 4-seater sports car, is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by the company so far. 3/10The coupe wears a dynamic silhouette with four frameless doors, long wheelbase and coupe-style roofline. 4/10The car gets a sporty interior, driver-focused cockpit, roomy cabin and sports car ambience. There is a large panoramic sunroof that extends seamlessly into the rear. 5/10At the front, muscular surfaces and precise contours of the bonnet together with large air intakes make a statement for power. 6/10The striking double kidney grille widens towards the bottom, emphasizing the vehicle’s low centre of gravity. 7/10When viewed from the side, the long wheelbase, elegantly flowing coupe roofline and wide wheel arches create a dynamically stretched silhouette underlining the length and grandeur of the car. 8/10At the rear, the car’s sporting allure is intensified by extremely wide tracks, sport exhaust system and wrap-around LED lights. 9/10The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BS 6 petrol engine. With TwinPower Turbo technology, the engine can generate maximum power and offers responsiveness even at low speeds. 10/10The price of the BMW 840i Gran Coupe starts at ₹1,29,90,000 and goes up to ₹1,55,00,000 for the M Sport variant.