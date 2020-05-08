In pics: BMW launches sporty-looking M8 Coupe

  • BMW M8 Coupe can produce an output of 600 hp and maximum torque of 750 Nm at 1,800 – 5,600 rpm.
  • The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
BMW has launched the M8 Coupe in India. The model is available to order at all BMW dealerships across the country.
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,15,00,000. the 2-door BMW M8 Coupe feels more like a sports car in comparison to the newly launched 8 Series Gran Coupe.
In the M8 Coupe, the driver and front passenger have a sporty, low seating position and the controls are grouped into clusters according to their functions.
There is hexagonal embroidery on the seat’s center section and an exclusive illuminated ‘M8’ logo on the headrest.
Some of the car's safety features include six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electric parking brake with auto hold. Customers can also opt for BMW Night Vision with person recognition.
The sportier BMW M8 Coupe gets a 4-litre, 8-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. It is among the most powerful V8 engines ever developed by BMW.
There are optional offerings such as M seat belts, M Carbon engine cover, M Sport exhaust system, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Driver's Package among others to enhance the M8 Coupe’s sporty looks.
