In pics: BMW launches sporty-looking M8 Coupe 7 Photos . Updated: 08 May 2020, 02:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk BMW M8 Coupe can produce an output of 600 hp and maximum torque of 750 Nm at 1,800 – 5,600 rpm.The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. 1/7BMW has launched the M8 Coupe in India. The model is available to order at all BMW dealerships across the country. 2/7Priced at ₹2,15,00,000. the 2-door BMW M8 Coupe feels more like a sports car in comparison to the newly launched 8 Series Gran Coupe. 3/7In the M8 Coupe, the driver and front passenger have a sporty, low seating position and the controls are grouped into clusters according to their functions. 4/7There is hexagonal embroidery on the seat’s center section and an exclusive illuminated ‘M8’ logo on the headrest. 5/7Some of the car's safety features include six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electric parking brake with auto hold. Customers can also opt for BMW Night Vision with person recognition. 6/7The sportier BMW M8 Coupe gets a 4-litre, 8-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. It is among the most powerful V8 engines ever developed by BMW. 7/7There are optional offerings such as M seat belts, M Carbon engine cover, M Sport exhaust system, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Driver's Package among others to enhance the M8 Coupe’s sporty looks.