More carmakers across the world are moving to digital platform to sell vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic. BMW India too has joined the list of companies that are now offering online sales of their vehicles.

The company has announced 'BMW Contactless Experience' for its customers in India. It enables customers to explore and buy new and pre-owned BMW cars, book vehicle service, make payments securely with a click of a button.

Arlindo Teixeira, Acting President, BMW Group India said, “At BMW, customers are at the core of everything we do. Amidst the current pandemic situation, we have successfully transformed our business processes and put in place various measures to effectively and efficiently serve our existing customers and prospects by leveraging new-age digital technologies. An industry-first comprehensive initiative, the BMW Contactless Experience offers consumers an all-new way to explore and experience the world of BMW while being in the comfort of their homes. Since its launch in April 2020, we have seen a tremendous increase in customer engagement, configuration requests and virtual product presentations on this platform. As business dynamics evolve post the current Covid-19 pandemic, the BMW Contactless Experience will play a crucial role in offering seamless sales and after-sales services to our existing and new customers."

(Also read: Honda launches online booking platform to help customers buy cars from home)

The BMW Contactless Experience is designed to seamlessly take customers through a the range of cars and services virtually. Customers can now personalise their preferred BMW and have their queries on product, service packages and finance options addressed in real-time by interacting with a dealer representative online.

Car makers are looking at offering safety and convenience to customers by allowing them to stay at home and buy a car through digital means.





(Also read: 2020 BMW X1 facelift launched at ₹35.90 lakh)

Customers can simply use their devices to interact virtually and get a 360° view of vehicle. BMW has ensured that brochures, specification details and other documents are shared online to avoid any physical contact. The company has also assured that the customers will receive their BMW at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. Those looking for pre-owned BMW vehicles can also use the same modus operandi to buy cars.

(Also read: BMW Group India's Q1 2020 auto sales down by more than 12%)

For existing BMW customers, the company has allowed booking for service through the BMW Contactless Experience. Once logged into their account, customers can choose a convenient date and time, type of service required and confirm vehicle pick up and drop details. Service cost estimates along with details of the service are sent for customer approval using BMW Smart Video. The serviced vehicle will also be fully sanitised before delivering back to the customers.