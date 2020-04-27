Honda Cars India on Monday announced the launch of its online booking platform that would help prospective buyers make purchases through digital means and from the safety and convenience of their homes.

Called 'Honda from Home', the platform has been enabled on the company's India website and provides all the details about every model that the Japanese car maker has on offer here. Customers can browse through product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book cars online after choosing model, variant, transmission and colour options. They have to then select preferred city before choosing a secure payment option for the booking amount. A sales representative will get in touch with the customer over a phone call once the booking amount is paid and receipt is sent through SMS and/or email for further documentation and financing options.

The platform is available 24x7 and can be accessed from any location.

Car makers are looking at offering safety and convenience to customers by allowing them to stay at home and buy a car through digital means.

The platform will also soon integrate Honda's pan-India dealerships to ensure that a customer can select the delaership closest to them for added convenience. "Our newly introduced ‘Honda from Home’ facility offers a simplified and secure booking experience for the ever-evolving digital consumer who makes his purchase decisions online," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India. "Customers can now conveniently book their Honda car from the comfort of their homes. This platform is part of Honda’s digitalization efforts in car retail experience that not only drives convenience but also efficiency."

Honda offers Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, City, Civic and CR-V in India currently. It, however, is not the only car maker to have strengthened its digital sales platform. With dealerships shut due to the national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, others like Hyundai and Tata Motors have already established digital sales platforms and claim that it is an easy and robust way to reach out to buyers.