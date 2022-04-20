BMW i7 electric sedan makes world debut, to rival Mercedes EQS

BMW has taken the covers off its 7 Series, marking the new era of luxury, innovations, sustainability and digitalisation. The central member of the 7 Series from the luxury carmaker is the BMW i7 - an all-electric luxury sedan. Officially dubbed as the BMW i7 xDrive60, the EV makes use of two electric motors and a single battery pack with 101.7 kilowatt-hours of usable energy. It can produce a combined output of 536 hp and 549 Nm of torque.

BMW i7 electric sedan can accelerate from standstill to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and can attain a limited top speed of 149 mph. The EV, which will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz EQS, will start at $119,300 in the US and 135,900 euros in Europe. The EPA estimated driving range of the i7 is around 300 miles (482 km) and the EV can charge at a rate of up to 195.0 kilowatts on a DC fast charging station, allowing it to juice up to 130 km of range in ten minutes.

Other models part of the BMW 7 Series are combustion engine models - the base BMW 740i and the V8-powered 760i xDrive. The new BMW 7 Series range also includes models from the BMW i and BMW M brands. With this, the new BMW 7 Series now offers a choice of combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and all-electric drive for the first time ever. More variants of the all-electric BMW i7, including the future top-of-the-line BMW i7 M70 xDrive, will be made available at a later stage.

The BME 7 Series sports a huge pair of kidneys grilles with a illuminated surrounds. The sedans feature Monolithic surface design, crystal headlights and an exclusive new front design. The sedans will come with automatically opening and closing doors.

On the inside, the main highlight is the 31-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen for the rear passengers with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and 5G connectivity. The massive entertainment screen, which will come mounted on the roof, can be retracted when not in use. It also gets Amazon Fire TV. There are 5.5-inch touch controlled displays in the rear doors. The sedans feature a Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof with LED light threads.

Other features include Digital Key smartphone unlocking, and optional automatic opening and closing capability. Further, BMW’s curved digital display blends a digital instrument pack with a touchscreen infotainment system and the latest iDrive8 software.

