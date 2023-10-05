Baleno to Creta: 10 cars that India bought the most in September

September saw the Indian auto industry record its highest ever sales in a single month. The record comes just ahead of the festive season across India, the peak period for carmakers to make the most. Maruti Suzuki continues to remain India's leading carmaker with as many as six models in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in September. Despite the massive rise in sales of SUVs and utility vehicles, the leading cars in terms of sales are from the small car segment. Here is a quick look at the top 10 cars sold across India last month.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Baleno hatchback continues to dominate the sales chart even when Maruti Suzuki has shifted its focus towards the more popular SUV segment. The new generation Baleno, which was launched early last year, has managed to held its position despite strong preference of utility vehicles among buyers. Loaded with features, Baleno notched up 18,417 units in September. However, it is about five per cent less than what Maruti sold during the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The boxy hatchback WagonR also remains a strong favourite among buyers in India. Offered in both petrol and CNG versions, the hatchback has been a regular feature among top three cars sold in India every month. In September, Maruti Suzuki sold 16,250 units of the WagonR compared to 20,078 units it sold last year, a drop of nearly 20 per cent.

Tata Nexon

India's best-selling SUV Nexon has caught steam after arriving in a new avatar last month. Tata Motors has sold 15,325 units of the Nexon sub-compact SUV with a growth rate of about six per cent. The new Nexon comes massively updated in terms of design, features and powertrain on offer. Offered in both petrol, diesel as well as electric versions, the Nexon managed to pip its arch rival Brezza to number three position on the list last month.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Brezza led Maruti Suzuki's SUV charge in September with 15,001 units delivered across India. Its sale has gone down marginally compared to the same month last year when Maruti sold 15,445 units. The new Brezza was launched in India last year with a new design and more features to attract young generation buyers. Maruti Suzuki offers Brezza with petrol engine only which also comes mated with CNG technology.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift hatchback, which is expected to receive a major facelift soon, has slipped down the sales charts recently. Despite clocking an impressive 23 per cent increase in sales since September last year, Swift found 14,703 homes across the country last month. The hatchback which is sold in India at a starting price of ₹5.73 lakh (ex-showroom) will make its debut in a new avatar later this month at the Japan Mobility Show.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Dzire continues to be the only sedan to feature in the list of top 10 cars sold in India every month. Besides being a popular fleet option across the country, Dzire also promises better efficiency with Maruti's CNG technology. Most of its 13,880 units sold last month, 45 per cent more than September 2022, can be attributed to these two factors. Since its launch back in 2016, the Dzire has not seen any major facelift so far.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The new Ertiga remains the best-selling three-row MPV in India thanks to the feature and performance it offers at a relatively affordable price. Maruti Suzuki sold 13,528 units of the Ertiga last month, up by 45 per cent compared to the same month last year. The new Ertiga was launched in India last year and is offered with petrol and CNG technology.

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors stable is its second best-selling car in the lineup. The Punch, which will soon become the second SUV from Tata to have petrol and diesel versions besides CNG and an electric avatar, found 13,036 takers in September. Besides being small in size, and hence affordable, Punch also benefits from its safety credentials. With five-star rating at Global NCAP, Punch is one of the safest SUVs to buy in India currently.

Hyundai Creta

Since its launch in early 2020, the current generation Creta seems to have cemented its place as India's highest selling compact SUV. In September too, Creta beat Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and even newcomers like Honda Elevate to keep its top position. Hyundai Motor sold 12,717 units of Creta SUV last month, marginally down from 12.866 units sold in September last year. Hyundai is currently busy testing the new generation Creta which is expected to launch in India early next year.

Hyundai Venue

At the bottom of the list is another SUV from Hyundai Motor. Despite several changes and updates, the new Venue has still not found enough takers to put up a challenge to rivals like Tata Nexon or Maruti Suzuki Brezza. In September, Hyundai Motor could sell 12,204 units of the sub-compact SUV. The carmaker has recently launched the N-Line version of the SUV as well.

