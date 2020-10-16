Audi Q2 launch in India, live updates: Entry-level luxury SUV space to hot up

Audi Q2 SUV will be the most affordable offering from Audi in its Q lineup in India.
Q2 SUV will be brought in through the CBU route.
Audi has equipped Q2 with a 2.0 litre TFSI engine with Quattro as standard.
Catch live and latest updates from Audi Q2 SUV launch in India here.
Audi Q2 SUV is all set for a much-awaited launched in India today with the German luxury car maker targeting a wider set of customer base with its smallest product in the Q family. Q2 will be brought in via the completely built unit (CBU) route and while that means it could get a rather premium price tag, it will still be the most affordable SUV from the company here.
Will Audi Q2 manage to attract dedicated admirers of Audi and bring in new members? Much would also depend on how the vehicle is priced.
Catch live and latest updates from the launch of Audi Q2 right here:
16 Oct 2020, 09:02:15 AM IST
It is not just about buying
Audi has already announced an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.
16 Oct 2020, 08:20:10 AM IST
Why is the Q2 so important for Audi?
In a press statement last week, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon had explained the significance of Q2 for the company here. " The Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand," he had said. " It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family.
16 Oct 2020, 08:08:58 AM IST
Pre-launch bookings
Audi has recently opened the bookings for Q2 SUV. Interested customers can make bookings by paying a deposit of ₹2 lakh.
16 Oct 2020, 08:04:27 AM IST
Product offensive from Audi
Q2 SUV will be the fifth launch from the company in India this year as it looks to match up to the flurry of launches in rival camps, especially Mercedes-Benz.