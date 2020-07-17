Audi bids farewell to entry-level R8 V10 in the US with limited-run variant

Audi is sending off its base R8 V10 quattro model in the US with a limited edition variant featuring unique interior and exterior design elements. The variant - limited to 30 units - will be available as a coupe or a Spyder, all painted in exclusive colours.

The limited edition will bring on board technologies and features previously reserved for the R8 V10 performance variant such as a carbon fiber front sway bar - which saves 2 kg of weight, and a sport exhaust system. Meanwhile, the R8 V10 performance quattro model will continue on for the 2021 model year.

Unique styling details for the edition include 20-inch milled wheels finished in silver for the first time on an R8 in the US, and alu-optic mirror caps. The lower trim, engine compartment, and side blades are all finished in carbon fiber and the brake calipers are painted red for an even sharper look.

Coupe variants will be offered in the three exclusive paint colors: 15 Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior, five Avus Silver with black interior and red stitching, and five Sonoma Green with black interior and gray stitching. Five Spyders will be offered solely in Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior.

The cabin of the limited edition is driver-oriented, It is equipped with a three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles and four steering wheel-mounted satellite buttons – engine Start/Stop, Audi drive select, Performance Mode selector and Sport exhaust. Carbon interior detailing adds carbon fiber high-gloss surrounds for both the virtual cockpit and the air vents and carbon sigma high-gloss inlays. Coupe models also feature a diamond stitched Alcantara headliner.

As standard on all R8 variants, the virtual cockpit and the MMI navigation plus are available. Audi exclusive floor mats, with piping and stitching color-matched to the interior are also available as standard.

Other features include magnetic ride that helps adjust the firmness of the dampers and a dynamic steering wheel which offers a variable steering ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the drive select setting.

The limited edition R8 V10 quattro is powered by the same naturally aspirated V10 engine and pushes out 562 HP and 550 Nm of torque. It has been priced at $186,000 for the coupe and $195,900 for the Spyder.