Audi has officially launched A4 2021 in India at a starting price of ₹42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated A4 gets a number of significant changes and updates to help it take on its rivals with a whole lot of new vigour.

The A4 has been one of the best-selling luxury sedans in the Indian market and has always promised a sophisticated look with a capable drive. The new A4 builds on the strengths and updates the minor shortcomings. This is largely defined by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine which belts out 190 bhp of power and has peak torque of 320 Nm. This means that the erstwhile 1.4-litre petrol engine has been shown the door and Audi has continued to keep diesel engines out of its considerations for new/updated offerings.

In terms of styling, there is a completely new front grille which is more pronounced and is flanked by stylish LED headlight units. The bonnet is smartly sculpted while the low slung profile of the car gives it a sporty touch from the side. The sedan sits on 17-inch alloy wheels and the profile is completed at the rear with a clean profile and starry LED tail lights.

There is much to like inside the cabin too as the new Audi A4 gets a 10.1 inch main touchscreen display and Audi's Virtual Cockpit set up. The materials used are of premium quality and there is adequate space all around.

Audi would be hoping that the new A4 sets the tone for the company in the new year and is gearing up to drive in more models in the times to come, including the e-tron, its first electric vehicle in India.