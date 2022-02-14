Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas uncovered F1 cars for 2022 season: Key facts

The 2022 Formula One race cars come with less scope to have a dramatic undercut and downward-sloping side pods.

With the first race of the 2022 Formula One championship nearing, teams such as Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas have already unveiled their respective race cars for the upcoming season. Aston Martin AMR22, McLaren MCL36 and Haas VF-22 come sporting a new design that complies with the new regulation announced by FIA for the new season of Formula One.

(Also Read: McLaren MCL36 breaks cover, dons Gulf-inspired livery)

The all-new Formula One race cars this season will come featuring a ground effect floor, simplified front wing and dramatic rear wing. Other changes include larger Pirelli 18-inch tyres in the race cars, a shift from shorter 13-inch wheels.

With three teams already unveiling their race cars for the 2022 season, they have shown some interesting facts that arose from the changed design.

The 2022 Formula One race cars come with less scope to have a dramatic undercut and downward-sloping side pods, which became the norm in the last two or three seasons.

The new floor venturi tunnels of the F1 race cars that account for around 50 per cent of the car’s total downforce take up space at the front of the side pods. Previously, Formula One races reserved this space for cooling apparatus.

The wheelbases of the new F1 cars now come regulated and mandated to be between 3,460 mm and 3,600 mm. The upper limit is shorter than even the shortest 2021 Formula One race car. This means, there is less length in which to fit the radiators and their cooling channels.

There is less performance authority in the airflow around the side pods than was the case as per the previous regulations.

While unveiling its MCL36 race car, McLaren has said that it still has some bits and pieces to uncover. The British company has done something different that results in relocation of some radiator area in the engine cover in space behind the roll hopp. This is much similar to what Alpine did last year.

First Published Date: