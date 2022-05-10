Aston Martin DBX 707 enters production, world's most-powerful petrol-powered SUV

Aston Martin DBX gets a large front grille that is 27 per cent larger than DBX and its air intake allows 80 per cent greater airflow.

Aston Martin DBX 707, the British luxury high-performance car marquee's new super SUV has finally entered production and the first model is slated to reach its first owner soon. The first model from the brand comes wearing a blue exterior shade with a matching blue cabin. Based on the standard Aston Martin DBX, the DBX 707 comes as the most powerful petrol-powered SUV in the world at present.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 draws power from an AMG twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 697 hp of peak power and 900 Nm of maximum torque. However, when it comes to the entire automotive world, Tesla Model X Plaid is one such car that offers 1,020 hp of power output.

Speaking about the Aston Martin DBX 707, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of 310 kmph. The British car brand claims that despite it being based on the standard DBX, its chassis has been thoroughly upgraded. In terms of performance and safety, the suspension and brakes have been upgraded as well.

Speaking about its visual appearance, the Aston Martin DBX 707 comes with a large front grille that is claimed to be 27 per cent larger than DBX. It comes with air intake at the lower bumper, allowing 80 per cent greater airflow. This helps in improved downforce and better cooling as well. In comparison to the standard DBX, the DBX 707 comes as more aggressive and a bit less stylish.

The cabin of Aston Martin DBX 707 has been designed to deliver a sporty vibe with signature Aston Martin Racing colour themes. The centre console of the car looks a bit dated and crowded with all the buttons flanking the digital display. The driving modes can be selected from here with just a push of a button. Aston Martin DBX 707 comes carrying the same screen as DBX. It is based on the same system that Mercedes-Benz used to have in two-generation old models.

The DBX 707 gets a new set of sports seats that is claimed to offer more lateral and shoulder support. Overall the interior doesn't look heavily revised, but it can be personalised and bespoke elements can be added to make it distinctive as per the consumer's preference.

